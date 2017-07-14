7’s Alaina Pinto completes Coasters for a Cause challenge at Six Flags

Agawam, MA (WHDH) — The challenge was daunting: To ride all 13 roller coasters at Six Flags New England, back to back.

If completed, you win 100 tickets to the park for the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

7’s Alaina Pinto took on the challenge.

22 others took the challenge as well, with Six Flags giving away 2,200 tickets to 22 different charities.

Alaina said the ride she feared the most was the newest coaster, ‘The Joker.’

“What makes this ride unique,” said Six Flags spokesperson, Jen McGrath, “is it’s different every single time you ride. One time you may flip 4 times, another time you may flip 6 times, you never know. Really cool. Unpredictable, just like the Joker himself.”

Alaina completed the challenge, doing all 13 coasters in less than three hours!

Watch the video above to see her wild adventure.

