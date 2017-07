Agawam, MA (WHDH) — Alaina Pinto is live at Six Flags ahead of a roller coaster challenge for charity.

Coasters for a Cause has 22 people riding all 13 roller coasters at the amusement park on Thursday. Each of the 22 riders get 100 tickets to donate to various charities.

7News will be donating their tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

