7’s Byron Barnett inducted into Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — A big congratulations to 7’s Byron Barnett, who was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Thursday.

Byron has been with the 7News team for more than 30 years and during that time, he has covered local, national and international stories that impact you and your community.

He has interviewed President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush, along with many other prominent politicians. Byron has also interviewed civil rights activists Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali. In addition to being a reporter, he can be seen on 7News as the host of “Urban Update.”

At the event, Byron thanked 7News viewers for welcoming him into their homes. He said he has always done his best to tell their stories accurately.

Byron was joined at the ceremony by his family and he thanked them for all of their love and support.

