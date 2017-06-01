7’s Christa Delcamp prepares for Best Buddies Challenge

BELMONT, Mass. (WHDH) — The Best Buddies Challenge Bike Ride is this weekend and 7News is a proud sponsor.

The event kicks off Friday with football game at Harvard Stadium. 7’s Adam Williams and Christa Delcamp will be joined by the Patriots quarterback himself, Tom Brady.

The bike ride from Boston to Hyannis is Saturday and Delcamp got some last-minute tips to get ready. Click the video above to watch!

