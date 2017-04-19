7’s inside look at the jail where Aaron Hernandez was housed

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Before ex-Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was moved to the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, he spent time behind bars at the Bristol County Jail when he was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

7’s Sharman Sacchetti toured the cell in which Hernandez was housed during his time at the prison. She also spoke with Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to get his take on Hernandez’s death.

Authorities say Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell early Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t want to prejudge the investigation,” Hodgson said when asked if he believed Hernandez killed himself. “I’m not surprised that his attorneys are shocked.”

Hodgson said Hernandez’s sudden death shines lights on his two-faced personality.

