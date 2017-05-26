7’s Jadiann Thompson and Christa Delcamp prepare for the Best Buddies Challenge

BOSTON (WHDH) - There is only one more week until the Best Buddies Challenge and the bike ride raises millions for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

7’s Jadiann Thompson and Christa Delcamp are joining in the challenge. The two went to Wheelworks in Belmont to get their bikes ready.

The bike ride goes from Boston to the Cape on Saturday June 3rd.

Hundreds of riders along with Tom Brady and founder Anthony Schriver have raised more than five million dollars for Best Buddies. It is all about helping those with developmental and intellectual disabilities, get job training and support to live life to their fullest potential.

