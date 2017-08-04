7’s Jadiann Thompson hosts Making Strides kickoff in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — 7’s Jadiann Thompson emceed the kickoff Thursday evening for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Thursday’s event brought together supporters, researchers and survivors ahead of the 25th annual walk, which is put on by the American Cancer Society. The walk raises money and awareness for breast cancer research.

The walk will take place in Boston in October.

