7’s one-on-one interview with Linda Holliday

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7’s Christa Delcamp spoke with Linda Holliday, the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation and girlfriend of the Patriots’ head coach.

Holliday, who met Belichick at a dinner party 10 years ago, talked to Delcamp about football, the foundation and her family. She also shared what it is like to be with the coach off the field.

Watch the video above for the full interview!

For more information on the Bill Belichick Foundation, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)