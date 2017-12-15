BOSTON (AP) — Another member of a Massachusetts-based gang that kidnapped drug dealers and others then demanded high cash ransoms has been sentenced.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Luis Reynoso, of Lawrence, was sentenced this week to 11 years in prison and three years of probation. He pleaded guilty in August 2015 to conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with his role in a 2012 kidnapping.

Authorities say Reynoso was a member of a joloperros gang, which loosely translates as “stick-up guys,” that targeted drug dealers, small business owners and immigrants.

Prosecutors say the gang committed or tried to commit several kidnappings, including one where the kidnappers wore T-shirts with the word “police” on them, abducted two men at gunpoint, and burned one with an iron.

Reynoso was the seventh gang member to be sentenced.

