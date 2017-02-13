Logo
WINTER WEATHER
Winter Storm Warning issued for much of the region
Winter storm warning in effect for much of region
8-12 inches of snow expected for most of the area; higher amounts possible.
Brutal winter storm packing heavy snow, strong winds powers through region
Space savers become a hot topic as Boston prepares for another storm
Cities, towns west of Boston set to see heavy snowfall
Weather photos
School Closings
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog: Winter came storming in
Weather Blog: Round 2
February 13, 2017
7Weather, Feb. 13
7 News WHDH
Trending
7Weather: Winter blast returns to New England
7News Programming Schedule for 2017
Town-by-town snow totals in Massachusetts: Feb. 12-13
Adele starts over during George Michael tribute at Grammys
Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers Monday
Several cars involved in pileup on I-93 in New Hampshire
Trudeau visits Trump in crucial meeting for Canada
This Week's Circulars