8 arrested in Central Mass. sex sting, state police say

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Eight people were arrested Thursday in a sting operation targeting customers seeking sex for a fee in the central Massachusetts area, state police said.

The operation included meetings in which the suspects allegedly solicited sex from undercover police officers, according to authorities.

The suspects were taken into the custody when they met the officers at various arranged meeting places.

The suspects were booked at the Auburn Police Department and released on bail.

They are due in court Friday.

No additional details were released.

