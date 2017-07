NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — An eight-car crash on the Mass Pike Friday morning caused lengthy traffic delays.

Newton fire officials say crews responded to the eastbound side of the highway for a report of a multi-car crash.

Only minor injuries were reported, but the crash led to traffic delays out past Route 128.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

