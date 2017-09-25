METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Several people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed at a home on Lantern Lane in Methuen on Sunday.

Fire officials said eight children – ranging from four to 12 years old – and one adult were taken to the hospital after the deck fell eight to 10 feet.

All of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

A neighbor told 7News the family was sitting down at a table when the deck suddenly collapsed and crashed to the ground. They added that they are grateful nobody was under the deck at the time of the collapse.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but fire officials said rotted wood may be the cause.

