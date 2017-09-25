METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Several people are recovering after a deck collapsed at a home on Lantern Lane in Methuen on Sunday.

Fire officials say eight children – ranging from four to 12 years old – and one adult were taken to the hospital after the deck fell eight to 10 feet. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A neighbor told 7News the family was sitting down at a table when the deck suddenly collapsed. They added that they are grateful nobody was under the deck at the time of the collapse.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but fire officials say the old age of the deck may be the cause.

