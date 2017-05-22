8 children, 1 adult taken to hospital after school bus crash on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Eight students and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash involving an SUV in South Yarmouth.

Authorities say the bus was struck from behind around 4 p.m. on Station Avenue.

Nine patients in total were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed against the driver of the SUV.

