8 rescued from sinking boat in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were rescued early Monday morning from a sinking boat in Boston Harbor.

Coast Guard officials say crews responded around 2 a.m. after receiving a report of a boat that had overheated and run aground at Rainsford Island.

The 24-boat was taking on water and sinking when crews arrived, officials say.

Those on board the boat say they had just one working cellphone with a low battery, but it was just enough to call for help.

All of the occupants on the boat were pulled to safety. The Boston Police Department assisted with the rescue efforts.

No injuries were reported.

The boat will be towed back to shore Monday.

