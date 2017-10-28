8-year-old CA girl with Cerebral Palsy given “Wreck-It-Ralph” inspired wheel chair for trick-or-treating

(WHDH) — An 8-year-old California girl with Cerebral Palsy was given a ‘Wreck-It-Ralph’ inspired wheel chair for trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The girl, Jayden White, was given the wheel chair after her application was chosen by a non-profit that builds costumes for kids in wheelchairs.

A high school’s 3D art class created the wheel chair costume for White.

White’s mother said they plan on trick-or-treating in the wheel chair this Halloween.

