8-year-old grazed by bullet during barrage of gunfire in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say an 8-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on Heath Street in Boston’s Jamaica Plain section early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the area around midnight after someone pulled up in a dark gray Infiniti and fired 15 rounds into a crowd of people.

“Everybody started running, it was like everybody running into their houses, everywhere,” said Mariano Caribe, who witnessed the shooting.

The 8-year-old girl, who was drawing, and her mother ran into Caribe’s house–that’s when they realized the child had been been grazed by bullet fragments.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the community should be outraged.

“The young kids are running around having a good time, they shouldn’t be fearful of being shot,” said Commissioner Evans. “That’s the challenge we have as a community, to make sure this doesn’t happen again and our kids are safe. This shouldn’t happen,” he added.

The girl was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. She is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

The young girl’s mother spoke with 7News from the hospital.

“It happened so fast,” said Sandra Pereira. “I was about to get inside my neighbors house. They started shooting. I pushed my daughter inside the house.”

Pereira says she tried using her body like a shield to protect her daughter as the bullets started flying.

“When I got inside the house she’s ‘like mommy mommy they shot me,'” said Pereira. “I thought she was joking.”

The little girl is still in a lot of pain as she recovers at Boston Medical Center.

Authorities say they do not have a good description of the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.

