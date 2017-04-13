8-year-old in Ohio drives to McDonald’s

East Palestine, OH (WHDH) — An 8-year-old boy in Ohio took a drive to McDonald’s.

Police say he took his parents van and drove his-4-year-old sister to the fast food restaurant to get cheeseburgers.

The boy said he learned how to drive by watching YouTube videos.

Investigators say the boy did not hit anything and obeyed every traffic signal.

Police will not be filing any charges.

