80-year-old dead in I-95 rollover crash

BENTON, Maine (AP) – Police say an 80-year-old Portland, Maine, woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95.

According to a news release from state police, Mary Ricci was driving northbound when her car left the left side of the highway at about 5 p.m. Monday. Her car went airborne, rolled over three times and landed on its roof. Police say it landed about 300 feet from where it left the highway.

Ricci was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety says investigators have yet to determine what caused the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)