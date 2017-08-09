80-year-old diver missing in waters off Cape Cod, officials say

PROVINCETOWN (WHDH) — The Coast Guard is searching the waters off Cape Cod after an 80-year-old man failed to resurface from a dive near Long Point in Provincetown.

Officials say a crewman aboard a 16-foot Boston Whaler boat contacted the Coast Guard for help around 11:40 a.m., reporting the man was no longer attached to his dive flag.

At last contact, officials say the diver reported that he had 30-35 minutes remaining on his oxygen tank.

Multiple emergency response teams in the area are searching for the man, who is said to have more than 50 years of diving experience.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)