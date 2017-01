Danvers Police report an 80-year-old William Keenan has gone missing.

Police said the man walked away from his home on Hobart Street and has not yet returned. Keenan is said to have a medical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Danvers Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)