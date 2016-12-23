800 people evacuated after hotel fire

Kissimmee, Florida (CNN) — Fire ripped through a Florida hotel Friday morning, forcing dozens of people out of their rooms.

Officials say it is not clear what caused the fire at the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee.

The fire started in an area of the hotel that was not occupied because the building had been under construction.

Flames burned through the roof in one corner of the two-story building.

About 800 people were evacuated from the hotel.

(Copyright (c) 2016 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)