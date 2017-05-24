LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Anne Ogden, 80, was visiting her the graves of her husband and grandparents when police said a man picked up her purse and ran. Christoper Ansara, 32, allegedly snatched her bag while she was planting flowers.

“It was the feet that I heard. And I looked up and he had my bag and he’s running by me!” said Ogden.

Police said Ansara ran out of the graveyard and across the street before Ogden could even stand up. She started screaming and other visitors in the cemetery began to chase him while she called police.

Officers said they were able to find him based on Ogden’s description. Ansara, who is homeless, admitted to stealing the purse. Ogden got it back but said she was still missing her money, credit cards, and checkbook.

Ogden is now warning other cemetery visitors about her experience.

“Do not go alone, make sure you have somebody with you. and at least leave your pocketbook in the car locked up.”

