81-year-old woman found dead in Needham apartment; police searching for car

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Police in Needham have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in her apartment late Wednesday night, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Laura Shifrina was found around 11 p.m. by her daughter suffering from what Morrissey called “sharp trauma.” The victim had lived in the public housing complex for elderly and disabled residents for about 15 years.

Police are also searching for the woman’s 2011 red Ford Fiesta with MA license plates 1BD712. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police said parents of students at the nearby High Rock School should know that police are not aware of any elevated danger in the area. Police said the incident is isolated, but they are increasing patrols around the school.

Needham Police Chief John Schlittler said the last homicide in the town was more than a decade ago.

Needham detectives and state police are investigating.

2011 red Ford Fiesta w/plate 1BD712 is wanted by MSP detectives & @NeedhamPolice. Pls dial 911 if vehicle is seen. pic.twitter.com/jv46QMy7K1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 1, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)