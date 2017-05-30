82-year-old man fights back against burglar

San Jose, CA (WHDH) — An elderly man fought back against a burglar at his home in California.

Police say the 82-year-old jumped into action after the suspect started hitting his wife in the head with a stick at their home Sunday night.

The man then wrestled with the robber and pinned her down on the sidewalk for several minutes until police arrived.

“She tried bite me and scratch me with fingers like that,” said Yousef Youkhaneh. “I do my duty. I must protect myself, my family, my home.”

The man’s wife needed eight stitches to her head but is doing okay.

The suspect has been charged with breaking and entering.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)