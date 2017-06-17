The Wolfeboro Police Department removed 75 Great Dane dogs from 149 Warren Sands Road due to animal cruelty and neglect.

In addition to the 75 dogs rescued, there were another nine Great Dane puppies rescued from Christina Fay in Bartlett, NH.

Fay is being charged with two counts of animal neglect.

Local police took Fay to the Carroll County Jail where she was bailed.

Officials say her court date will be in early August.

Police are still investigating the evidence at the crime scenes and say additional charges against Fay are likely.