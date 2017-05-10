WATERBURY, Conn. (WHDH) – This graduation season is an exciting one for one elderly Connecticut woman. Charlotte Butler, 84, is finally receiving her college diploma.

Butler is a student a Post University in Connecticut.

She didn’t complete her degree when she first attended because she got married. Butler said it always bothered her that she didn’t get the diploma.

Butler’s sons said they were proud of her when she decided to go back as an 80-year-old freshman.

They helped her with the hardest part of her college experience—technology.

“Learning the technology of today. Yes, the computer. I had no knowledge of the computer,” said Butler.

She was eventually able to master that.

The lectures that Butler took required good note taking, and she poured herself into work. She said that made her feel better.

“Because, actually it makes your brain stronger so you can think. I never felt so happy and got my critical thinking skills going, and I’m going to continue making them better. I don’t want dementia,” she said.

Butler said dementia runs in her family.

She hopes that her graduation will send a message to other seniors.

“Get your mind going, and do something for you. Don’t sit back in the easy chair and watch TV all day long. Senior citizens owe it to themselves,” said Butler.

Butler will graduate on May 13.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)