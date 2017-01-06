87-year-old woman accused of dragging police officer with car

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire, woman is facing charges after police said a routine traffic stop turned violent.

Beatrice Yergeau, 87, is accused of dragging a police officer Thursday with her car after she was stopped on West River Road for driving without headlights.

Yergeau opened her car door to speak with an officer, but police said she grew “irate.” She allegedly closed her door, pinned Officer Erin Minihan and drove away, dragging her a “short distance.”

Minihan was able to free herself and stop Yergeau from driving, police said.

Yergeau was arrested and charged with disobeying an officer and reckless driving.

She is due in court on Feb. 10.

