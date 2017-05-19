8th grade girl struck, seriously hurt by van while in Acton crosswalk

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - An eighth grade girl was struck and injured Friday morning by a van in Acton, authorities said.

Emergency officials responded around 8 a.m. to the incident near the intersection of Main Street and Hayward Road.

Authorities said the student was crossing the road when she was struck in the crosswalk.

She was airlifted to Boston’s Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

