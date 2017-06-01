9 arraigned on charges connected to Boston prostitution sting

Nine Massachusetts men were arraigned Wednesday on charges after they sought sex for a fee from Boston police detectives in an online prostitution sting, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley announced.

Conley said the defendants, one Boston man and eight others from outside the city, were arrested Tuesday night during an operation by the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit.

Prosecutors allege that each of the men responded to an online advertisement posted by detectives and negotiated sexual conduct in exchange for money.

The men were placed under arrest at the location where they had agreed to meet the undercover detectives, according to Conley.

The following men face charges:

Murat Inamli of Brookline

Zian Jiang of Boston

William j. Marchant of Norwood

Eswin Esteban of Chelsea

Benjamin Silver of Somerville

James M. Rose of Boston

Thomas Holt of Belmont

Nikunk B. Patel of Revere

Archie Foxworth of Hull

Each defendant was released personal recognizance. They are due back in court in July.

Andrew Kyriacou, of Shrewsbury, was also arrested. His arraignment was postponed until June 6, per request of his attorney.