9 arrested in Boston gang crackdown

BOSTON (AP) — Police have arrested nine people they say were responsible for selling drugs and sparking violence at a Boston public housing complex.

Police Commissioner William Evans says eight of the people arrested are associated with the violent Heath Street Gang.

Seven of the nine people were arrested Monday in connection with a two-year investigation into gang activity at the Mildred Hailey Apartments in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

The people arrested are facing drug and firearms charges.

Authorities say over a 10-month period in 2017, there were 36 incidents of shots fired, eight non-fatal shootings, one homicide, 20 drug-related arrests and 25 robberies in and around the development. The homicide victim was a 16-year-old boy. None of those arrested is facing charged in connection with the boy’s death.

