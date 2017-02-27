9 injured in chase involving Border Patrol in California

SAN DIEGO (WHDH) — Nine people were injured Sunday afternoon in a chase involving Border Patrol in California.

Officials said they tried pulling over the SUV on Sunday but the driver sped off. The driver then lost control and crashed. All nine people inside the SUV were injured.

Police said one of the peeople injured was an American citizen, while the rest were Mexican nationals.

Border officials said this is a case of human smuggling.

