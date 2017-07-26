9 kids, 3 adults pulled from water after boat overturns off Cape Cod

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A dive team was called Wednesday to the waters off Wareham after a boat with nine children and three adults on board overturned.

A Plymouth County Technical Rescue team responded around 4:30 p.m. to the Cape Cod Canal near Stony Point Dike for a report of an overturned boat.

A 9-year-old boy was missing in the water for a period of time. The boy was unconscious when a dive team pulled him from the water. He was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. He has since been resuscitated.

All of the other boaters were rescued. No additional injuries were reported.

It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn. An investigation is underway.

No additional details were immediately available.

