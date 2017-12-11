9-year-old boy accused of bringing pellet gun to school in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A 9-year-old boy in Methuen is facing serious charges after police said he brought a loaded pellet gun to school.

Police said a teacher found the gun Friday during a backpack search at Methuen Comprehensive Grammar School. The boy allegedly told the teacher he had something in his backpack that he should not have in school.

This comes less than two weeks after a 10-year-old Methuen boy allegedly fired a BB gun at two school buses. Police said the incidents are unrelated but parents are urged to be more vigilant with their children.

School officials did not respond to a request for comment from 7News.

