DANBURY, CT (WHDH) — A baby girl in Connecticut has a hero for a big brother after he helped save her life thanks to his calm demeanor.

The family called 9-1-1 after one-month-old Anna Julia began to choke on her own vomit.

The children’s mother tried to talk to the dispatcher but was reportedly too frantic.

Instead, it was her son who relayed CPR instructions by translating them into Portuguese, which is spoken at home.

“I was scared that my baby sister could possibly be hurt,” said the 9-year-old boy.

Within seconds, Anna was breathing again.

In a statement, dispatcher Ashley Romano said, “Thank god for the 9-year-old little boy who assisted me with saving his baby sibling, he was calm, cool, collected and brave.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the infant breathing on her own. She was then checked at the hospital and deemed okay.

“Her brother is getting the bulk of the credit,” said Jamie Gagliardo of the Danbury Fire Department.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)