9-year-old boy in Portland, ME battling stage-4 cancer receiving mail from all over the world

PORTLAND, ME (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy in Portland, Maine is battling stage-4 cancer has been asking for homemade Christmas cards anyone who can spare a little holiday cheer.

He is now receiving mail from all over the world.

His family said the boy is now receiving mail from all over the world including the UK, Sweden, Antarctica and more.

Celebrities from all over the country are also sending their support including Portland, Maine native, Anna Kendrick.

Anyone interested in sending the boy mail can use the following address:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St

Portland, ME 04102

