(WHDH) – NASA’s recent search for a Planetary Protection Officer has caught the attention of a self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy.”

An inspired 9-year-old wrote a letter applying for the position. The boy, Jack Davis, told NASA he was fit for the job because his sister calls him an alien, and because he has seen almost all the space and alien movies.

NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green sent a letter back to the fourth grader. NASA’s Planetary Research Director also called Davis to chat about his interest in the position.

They told Davis they’re always looking for future scientists, so he should study hard.

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017

