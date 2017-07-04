92-year-old woman acts as flower girl at granddaughter’s wedding

MANKATO, Minn. (WHDH) – Georgiana Arlt, 92, tossed flowers in all directions as she made her way down the aisle at her granddaughter Abby’s wedding on Saturday, July 1.

The video was posted to Little Rascal Studio’s Facebook page where photographer Dustin Doust said, “It’s not every day you get the honor to photograph a 92 year old flower girl! “

The other attendees of the ceremony were just as delighted looking on as Arlt took her seat saying, “that was hard work.”

Abby said that she had always wanted her grandparents to be involved in her wedding. However her grandfather passed away just a year ago.

