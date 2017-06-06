93-year-old bride asks internet for help in picking wedding dress

A 93-year-old bride in Australia has a big decision ahead of her.

She wants the internet’s help in deciding on a wedding dress.

Sylvia Martin has narrowed it down to the final four. She posted the pictures on Facebook to ask users which one they liked best so she can look her best when she ties the knot.

She has known her fiance for more than 20 years. He asked her to marry him many times and she finally said yes.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)