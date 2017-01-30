93-year-old fan reflects on many years spent cheering on Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Fans of all ages attended Monday’s Super Bowl sendoff rally at Gillette Stadium, including a 93-year-old season ticket holder.

When Patriots die-hard, “Gram,” first started following the football team, tickets for a full season cost just $183.

Chants of “One More” and “Go Pats” could be heard all around Patriot Place, as fans of all ages gathered to support their favorite team ahead of Super Bowl LI.

Young fans say they thought the rally was awesome and expressed their love for quarterback Tom Brady.

“We’ve just loved them since they started,” Gram said.

She also recalled purchasing her first season tickets.

“I think it was $182. That was in the end zone, ten rows up,” Gram said.

Other fans said they are watching sports history in the making.

“We’re looking at Belichick and Brady. We’re never going to something like this again,” Chuck Stockbridge said.

