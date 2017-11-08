94-year-old WWII veteran in Las Vegas gets high school diploma

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A World War II veteran living in Las Vegas acheived a milestone Wednesday that he never thought would happen — he officially graduated high school.

Edward Hall, 94, never finished high school and admits he enlisted to “get away from it all.” He joined the Army and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. When he was 22, he came back home and said he tried to finish high school but was told he could not.

“I thought it was a rotten deal for him to say that to me instead of encouraging me to continue my education,” said Hall. He said he was determined to finish his education because he was the only one in his high school class that did not graduate.

Thanks to a program called Operation Recognition and the help of his Mason brothers, Hall was able to complete his diploma and graduate.

“Get your education no matter what, because you need it,” said Hall.

