97-year-old twins who froze to death after falling outside remembered as inspiring

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — The family of 97-year-old twin sisters who died in freezing temperatures after falling outside one of their homes says the two lived with charm, grace, kindness and style.

Police say Jean Young Haley and Martha Young Williams died after they fell outside Haley’s house in Barrington on Friday and became stranded in the frigid cold. A neighbor found them Saturday morning.

Overnight temperatures in the area dropped as low as 11 degrees, with wind chills as low as minus 8.

Their family issued a statement Monday thanking people who have extended condolences and recalling the pair as an inspiration with a great passion for life.

Police have said it appears Williams fell in the driveway, and Haley fell as she tried to go call for help.

