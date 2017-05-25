CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Union officials say four workers at the Training School for Youth have been injured in a melee that included attempted escapes.

The Providence Journal reports ( http://bit.ly/2qoHeDF ) the incident occurred Wednesday night at the juvenile jail.

Kerri White, a spokeswoman for the Department of Youth and Families and Laura Meade Kirk, a spokeswoman for the state police, declined to comment on the incident, citing an ongoing state police investigation.

But Jerry Minetti, president of AMSME Local 314, told the newspaper it began when a resident broke a sprinkler head, forcing an evacuation. He said once in the courtyard, two residents tried to climb a fence and escape.

He says a juvenile program worker suffered a broken jaw in the ensuing melee and three other workers were treated for minor injuries.

