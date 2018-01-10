(WHDH) — Looking to upgrade your home entertainment experience? Make some room! A 146-inch television will soon be available for purchase.

Samsung Electronics on Monday introduced “The Wall,” the world’s first modular microLED television.

At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing consumers with a wide range of cutting-edge screen experiences,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The MicroLED technology featured in The Wall eliminates the need for color filters or backlight, yet allows the screen to offer consumers the ultimate viewing experience, according to Samsung. They say it delivers incredible definition, without restrictions to size, resolution or form.

“It can transform into any size, and delivers incredible brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We’re excited about this next step along our roadmap to the future of screen technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers,” Han said.

The television is expected to hit the market during the second half of 2018. Samsung has not yet commented on what it will sell for.

