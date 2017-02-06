‘A Bitter End’: Boston Globe’s Super Bowl blunder crowns Falcons as champs

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the New England Patriots trailing by 25 points in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, The Boston Globe jumped the gun and prematurely crowned the Atlanta Falcons as champions of the National Football League.

The paper’s Monday early edition landed on some doorsteps with a headline that read, “A Bitter End.” It featured an image of Brady on his knees.

Sunday’s end to the Super Bowl was far from bitter. It was downright magical. Tom Brady and the Patriots offense scored 31 unanswered in their comeback win, which concluded in overtime.

ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted a photo of the paper’s front page. Yates said the paper was delivered to a family friend in Naples, Florida.

Brady was crowned MVP of what many are now calling the best NFL game ever to be played.

Family friends in Naples, FL had this delivered to their house this morning. The perils of early edition newspapers. pic.twitter.com/iSbchhrqSx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2017

