‘A bullet came through the wall’: Mansfield man arrested after teen nearly shot while sleeping

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police say a Mansfield man is facing charges after a teenager was nearly shot Monday night as he slept in his bedroom.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to an apartment on Eddy Street for a report of a firearm that had been discharged and found a man who was holding a bullet in his hand.

“A bullet came through the wall,” officers were told upon arriving at the scene.

It was determined that the bullet had been fired from a downstairs apartment, had entered the caller’s apartment through the floor in his 15 year-old’s bedroom, and struck the bureau near the bed were the juvenile was sleeping, according to police.

Police say officers recovered a Marlin rifle from 29-year-old Timothy Downs’ apartment. He was arrested and charged with firing a gun inside a building, disorderly conduct, distributing the peace and improper storage of a firearm.

Downs could face additional charges. He was previously arrested in Feb. 2014 on narcotics possession and distribution charges.

No one was injured.

