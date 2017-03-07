“A Day Without Women’ to be observed nationwide Wednesday

Scores of women here in Boston and around the country are expected to take the day off on Tuesday.

It is part of a nationwide demonstration called ‘A Day Without Women.’

Organizers are asking women to take the day off from work to highlight their importance in the workplace and discrimination that can take place there.

They say they will hold rallies all around the city and lobby legislators on policies that affect women.

