‘A despicable act’: Wheelchair vans destroyed in fire at Marshfield non-profit

MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pair of wheelchair accessible vans were torched in a fire early Wednesday morning at Marshfield non-profit.

Surveillance video captured the moment when the vans went up in flames, but questions remain as to whether or not the fire was intentionally set.

Road to Responsibility president Chris White doesn’t think it was an accident.

“This is the sort of stuff you see in movies,” White said. “Perhaps someone was trying to steal a vehicle, got frustrated and ended up lighting it on fire.”

Fire investigators are assisting Marshfield police with the investigation. Those assigned to the case are interviewing current and former employees in an effort to uncover a possible motive.

The vans damaged by the blaze are said to be valued at $100,000 and the loss is impacting the agency. A third van was saved by fast-acting firefighters.

“Our vehicles are passports for those individuals to get them to their lives, jobs and friends,” White said.

Investigators are hoping the surveillance video leads to a break in the case. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“This was really a despicable act,” White said. “You’ve directly harmed individuals with disabilities.”

