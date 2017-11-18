A little muggle magic helped turn a Washington state driveway into a life-sized Diagon Alley.

Diagon Alley is the magical shopping street from the popular “Harry Potter” series.

One father and his two children decided to build the wizarding world for Halloween. Nearly 7,000 people have no visited the display.

In mid-January, the family plans to move the alley to a children’s hospital.

The father said it was a very special project. The family is also raising money for pancreatic cancer research. So far, they’ve raised about $20,000.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)